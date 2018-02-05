Kevin Hart Appears Tipsy and drops F-Bomb on NFL Network After Eagles Win

Like many Philadelphia Eagles fans, comedian Kevin Hart just wanted to celebrate the team’s first Super Bowl victory. Check out Hart trying to get up the stairs for the trophy presentation at the Super Bowl last night and being #Denied.

Yoooo. Is that Kevin Hart trying to get past security and being denied?!? 😭😭😭😭 #superbowl pic.twitter.com/gzag0XqmAZ — Vasu Kulkarni (@Vasu) February 5, 2018

Then he drops a F Bomb on national TV. Let’s hope Hart had a car service and did not get behind the wheel!

A drunk AF Kevin Hart drops F bomb on national tv 😂😂 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/uDQPNRoq6H — DatPiff (@DatPiff) February 5, 2018

