Kevin Hart Was The Highlight Of The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Win

Kevin Hart, a native of Philadelphia, was the highlight of the Eagles win against the New England Patriots. Obviously overjoyed by the unexpected win, Kevin got super drunk and not only dropped the F-bomb on national TV, but got denied entry by security before doing so. Check out the videos below.

Yoooo. Is that Kevin Hart trying to get past security and being denied?!? 😭😭😭😭 #superbowl pic.twitter.com/gzag0XqmAZ — Vasu Kulkarni (@Vasu) February 5, 2018

A drunk AF Kevin Hart drops F bomb on national tv 😂😂 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/uDQPNRoq6H — DatPiff (@DatPiff) February 5, 2018

