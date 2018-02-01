Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Super Bowl Ads Are Here! Check Out Cardi B As The Voice Of Alexa!

Karen Clark
7 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-CLIVE DAVIS

Source: JEWEL SAMAD / Getty

Wonder what happens if Alexa loses her voice? Now we know thanks to the new Amazon Super Bowl ad!

 

Happy Birthday Kerry Washington! Here Are 10 Facts About Her

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Kerry Washington! Here Are 10 Facts About Her

Continue reading Happy Birthday Kerry Washington! Here Are 10 Facts About Her

Happy Birthday Kerry Washington! Here Are 10 Facts About Her

Kerry Washington was born on January 31, 1977 in Bronx, New York.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Alexa , cardi b , super bowl

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-CLIVE DAVIS
The Super Bowl Ads Are Here! Check Out…
 1 hour ago
02.01.18
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 2 hours ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 3 hours ago
02.01.18
Donald And Melania Trump Arrive At White House Ahead Of Inauguration
Michelle Obama Finally Reveals What Was In That…
 4 hours ago
02.01.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 13 hours ago
02.01.18
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Hosts an Official Academy Screening of HIDDEN FIGURES
Which Hidden Figures Character Are You? [QUIZ]
 13 hours ago
02.01.18
Nipsey Hussle Talks Opening STEM Programs Across America
 14 hours ago
02.01.18
What If Cardi B’s Voice Replaced Alexa’s?
 14 hours ago
02.01.18
Roxane Gay Left Out Of ‘Black Panther’ Premiere
 16 hours ago
02.01.18
Beyoncé Saves Someone From A Fight With A…
 19 hours ago
02.01.18
15 items
2018 Grammy Weekend Events
 19 hours ago
02.01.18
QUIZ: Which Black Superhero Are You?
 22 hours ago
02.01.18
Did You Know That These Stars Dated?
 22 hours ago
02.01.18
RIP Rasual Butler & Leah LaBelle: A Look…
 22 hours ago
02.01.18
Photos