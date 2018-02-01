The Super Bowl Ads Are Here! Check Out Cardi B As The Voice Of Alexa!

Wonder what happens if Alexa loses her voice? Now we know thanks to the new Amazon Super Bowl ad!

Amazon spent $15M+ on a 90-second Super Bowl commercial for Alexa featuring Gordon Ramsey, Cardi B, Rebel Wilson, Anthony Hopkins and … It’s worth EVERY penny!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/69qEj873X2 — Troy Hughes™ (@TommySledge) February 1, 2018

Happy Birthday Kerry Washington! Here Are 10 Facts About Her

1. Kerry Washington joined the swim team in high school.

2. Kerry Washington was a part of a cappella singing group called Triple Trio when she attended the Spence school in Manhattan.

3. Kerry Washington was accepted to Yale and Darthmouth College but turned them down and attended George Washington University.

4. While attending George Washington University, she was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa chapter.

5. After graduating college, Washington travelled to India to study and intense form of Indian theater and Yoga.

6. In 2014, she was named as one of Time's Magazine's 100 most influential people.

7. Washington was 7months pregnant with her daughter when she finished filming season three of 'Scandal' and then returned three months later to film season 4. While 8 months pregnant with her son, Washington filmed season 6 of 'Scandal.'

8. Jennifer Lopez was Washington's dance teacher in high school.

9. George Washington University, Washington's alma mater, awarded her a honorary degree in Fine Arts on May 19, 2013.

10. Kerry Washington is the only child of her parents.

Kerry Washington was born on January 31, 1977 in Bronx, New York.

