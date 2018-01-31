Listen To These Songs When Your Confidence Needs A Boost

Every once in a while, we all lack confidence and feel a little down on ourselves.

Even our fave celebs have their days when they don’t feel worth it.

Ok back to cardio. But confession I feel like I’m doing it for nothing. I know it not I’m healthy and look good but I really feel like “what’s it all for” if the people you want to notice don’t. I just feel like I might die alone. Sorry that’s pretty heavy today!! pic.twitter.com/Dla9RHD5EX — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 30, 2018

But don’t fret Les-Dogg! We all need a pick me up every now and them. After all, love starts with yourself first.

Nas — “I Can”

Hit the flip for more tunes to boost your confidence.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: