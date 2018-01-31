TJMS
Rev. Al Sharpton: Trump Did Nothing For The Country

Tom Joyner Morning Show
President Donald Trump gave his first State of The Union address last night and Rev. Al Sharpton had nothing good to report back about it.

“He is a trained con man. To stand up and talk about that we are in a better place like he did it like the economy is thriving like he did it,” explained Sharpton. “Is like my mother making Thanksgiving dinner in the kitchen, telling me to bring it in the dinning room. I add a little salt and pepper and go and tell all of our guests how we struggled to make a meal. I just seasoned the meal!”

Sharpton made it clear that Trump did nothing for the country since being in office. “He did nothing to bring the economy back. Barack Obama did. He did nothing to bring the country together. He divided it with racism and sexism.”

