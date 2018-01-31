Roland Martin: Trump’s State Of The Union Did Nothing

Your browser does not support iframes.

The State Of The Union address made by President Donald Trump was met with a lot of disappointment as some felt he didn’t address serious issues that are affecting the government and nation.

Congressman Jim Clyburn, the highest ranking African-American in the Democratic Congress, talks with Roland Martin about what the President did wrong and what he missed in his speech.

“What I heard was a lot of platitude. If you look at the speech it was just laced with comments about people who have done great things and made a lot of sacrifices,” explained Clyburn. “It was just something thrown in there for him to go on Twitter today to talk about how many standing ovations he got.”

Before the speech, President Trump got into a Twitter war with rapper Jay-Z where he stated that Black unemployment was at an all time low under his administration. He mentioned again in his speech which turned out to be false.

“He didn’t talk about the fact that Black unemployment dropped about 9 points and 1 point under him,” explained Clyburn.”He inhertied an economy that was on the decline thanks to Barack Obama.”

Trump did not give any real detail towards the future of this country and it’s plans. “He did not say anything of a significant nature as to the future and growth of this nation,” explained Clyburn.

