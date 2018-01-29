Entertainment News
Here’s a Dose of Cuteness: Blue Ivy steals show during Grammys

Jodi Berry
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

We all know who runs the Carter household. The First Family of music turned heads on Sunday as they attended the 2018 Grammy Awards together, and it seems Blue IVY had to keep her superstar parents, Beyoncé and JAY-Z, in line. During Camila Cabello’s moving speech, as the pair clapped Blue could be seen putting up her hand, and slowly and gesturing towards each of them to stop what they were doing. Hilarious!

Watch below!

LET’S MAKEUP: Don’t Miss These Stunning Beauty Looks From The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Check Out The Best Hairstyles On The Red Carpet From The 2018 Grammy Awards

Blue Ivy , dose of cuteness , Grammys

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

Continue reading Here's a Dose of Cuteness: Blue Ivy steals show during Grammys

Whether it's holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look!

