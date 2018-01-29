Here’s a Dose of Cuteness: Blue Ivy steals show during Grammys

4 reads Leave a comment
We all know who runs the Carter household. The First Family of music turned heads on Sunday as they attended the 2018 Grammy Awards together, and it seems Blue IVY had to keep her superstar parents, Beyoncé and JAY-Z, in line. During Camila Cabello’s moving speech, as the pair clapped Blue could be seen putting up her hand, and slowly and gesturing towards each of them to stop what they were doing. Hilarious!
Watch below!
