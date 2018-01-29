Trump gets trolled at Grammys

Grammys host James Corden introduced a skit to showcase fake auditions for next year’s Best Spoken Word Album category last night. The skit featured Cardi B, DJ Khaled, and John Legend, but the star of the 2018 Grammys skit was former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton narrating Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury”.

