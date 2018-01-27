Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wendy Williams Is ‘Sick Of This #MeToo Movement’

Yeah...she said that.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Wendy Williams' Wendy Digital Event

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Wendy Williams said she’s had enough of the #MeToo movement because it’s made her more suspicious of men.

Wendy is no stranger to making controversial topics. It wasn’t that long ago that Roland Martin had to get her together about HBCUs. This week, though, she took aim at the #MeToo movement while she was gabbing about efforts to get R. Kelly booted from the music industry.

First, she questioned why it’s taken so long for any sort of grassroots initiative to have R. Kelly blackballed. She also argued that his sexual misconduct didn’t fall within the scope of the #MeToo movement, pointing to his relationship with Aaliyah as an example of how young girls voluntarily got involved with him.

“What is this 10 years too late,” said Wendy. “This has nothing to do with #MeToo, R. Kelly is just a very, very sick man.”

That seemed to be the end of her thoughts on the matter as she moved onto a different topic, but she circled back around to it.

“I’m sick of this #MeToo movement,” she said later while discussing Pamela Anderson dating a younger man.

Before she got too much heat for her statement, she tried to explain herself. She shared that she’s upset with how it’s made her see men as a whole.

“I love that people are speaking up for the first time and speaking out and everything,” she said, “but now it’s got, I look at all men like you’re a #MeToo, all of them, all of them, which is not fair.”

RELATED STORIES:

Roland Martin Visits ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ To Educate Her Over Inflammatory Remarks

Wendy Williams Accuses Comedian Of On-Air Sexual Assault

#MeToo: Anika Noni Rose Says She Was Sexually Assaulted On A Plane

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Wendy Williams Is ‘Sick Of This #MeToo Movement’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
North Sea Jazz Festival 2016 : Day Three
5 Beautiful Reasons Why You Should Follow Anthony…
 28 mins ago
01.28.18
6 Reasons To Watch The 2018 Grammys
 57 mins ago
01.28.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 5 hours ago
01.28.18
#MeToo: Rosario Dawson Says She Was ‘Raped And…
 17 hours ago
01.28.18
#MuteRKelly: Black Activists Are Calling For Us To…
 18 hours ago
01.28.18
5 Relatable Tweets That Will Make You Feel…
 21 hours ago
01.28.18
Have You Seen This Rare Footage Of Michael…
 21 hours ago
01.28.18
These Two Girls Going At It Judo-Style Is…
 22 hours ago
01.28.18
Dancing In A Shopping Mall Parking Lot Is…
 22 hours ago
01.28.18
Schmood: We’re Stepping Into The Weekend Like It’s…
 22 hours ago
01.28.18
Lil Wayne Gives Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” A Bounce…
 22 hours ago
01.28.18
Makeup Artist Transforms Into Cardi B
 23 hours ago
01.28.18
31 items
Style Icon: Anthony Hamilton
 23 hours ago
01.28.18
Eva Marcille Acknowledges Fiance As Her Daughter’s Father
 2 days ago
01.28.18
Photos