Happy Birthday Anita Baker From The TJMS!

The Tom Joyner Morning Show wishes Anita Baker a very happy birthday! Born in Toledo, Ohio and raised in Detroit, Michigan Baker sings songs that transcends time. She started out in the group Chapter 8 before breaking off for a solo career that birthed her first album The Songtress and hit song Angel. She’ll be returning to the stage on the 2018 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruise!

