FREE Activities Happening this weekend in the Triangle

17th Annual African-American Cultural Celebration

Saturday, January 27th, 2018, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina Museum of History,

5 East Edenton Street, Raleigh,

This is a free event.

Check out the #Promo we made for our 17th Annual African American Cultural Celebration, coming this Saturday, January 27! 😎 #FreeToThePublic Spread the word about #AACC2018! https://t.co/ex7Z9tDrnm pic.twitter.com/USNH7Jw2Qc — NC Museum of History (@NCmuseumhistory) January 22, 2018

The African-American Cultural Celebration is named a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society. The event will feature more than 75 musicians, storytellers, dancers, chefs, historians, playwrights, authors, artists, re-enactors, and more.

Astronomy Days at North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences–

Participants can take part in comet crafts and solar observing, and enjoy lectures and rocket launches. For more details click here

Saturday, January 27th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,

Sunday, January 28th, 2018, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the downtown Raleigh location, 11 West Jones Street.

This is a free event.

