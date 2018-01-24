Groundbreaking Report Ranks US Cities’ Commitment To Black Male Achievement

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Groundbreaking Report Ranks US Cities’ Commitment To Black Male Achievement

Did your city make the list?

News One
1 reads
Leave a comment

The CBMA (Campaign for Black Male Achievement), which was founded in 2008, released an innovative annual report that highlights the cities with increased investment to support Black men and boys. The report, titled, Promise of Place: Building Beloved Communities for Black Men and Boys, gauges city-level commitment to Black men through a Black Male Achievement City Index.

The CBMA, which has 5,200 members, scores cities by using five crucial factors: demographics (the percentage of Black males in the population), city-led commitment (initiatives focused on Black males), CBMA membership (presence of leaders and organizations working for Black male achievement), programs (presence of national initiatives supporting young Black men) and targeted funding (amount of money specifically dedicated to supporting young Black men). Shawn Dove, the CEO for Campaign for Black Male Achievement, said, “CBMA celebrates a decade of working to uplift Black men and boys as assets to our communities and our country, we issued this report to track city-level commitment, investment and action to advance Black Male Achievement.” He also added, “CBMA’s core mission is to elevate the local leaders and hometown heroes that are driving this important work forward in their cities. With the field updates, promising strategies, and models of courageous leadership presented in Promise of Place, we are encouraged and emboldened even as we recognize there is still much more to do in improving life outcomes and opportunities for our Black men and boys.”

So which cities scored the best? Detroit and Washington, D.C. are the two highest scored cities with a score of 95. Here is the top ten list:

  1. Detroit
  2. Washington, D.C.
  3. Oakland, California
  4. New Orleans
  5. Boston
  6. Jackson, Mississippi
  7. Baltimore
  8. New York City
  9. Charlottesville, Virginia
  10. Philadelphia

Considering our current cultural climate and the rollback of countless policies that were helping our community, reports like these are crucial. The report not only highlights cities that are succeeding for Black males, but also points out the cities that can improve and how they can improve. Download the full report here.

SEE ALSO:

RIP: Brave Civil Rights Activist Recy Taylor Dies

Let’s Honor The Overlooked Mothers Of The Civil Rights Movement

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals
Jessica Chastain Is The Real MVP…She Helped Octavia…
 1 hour ago
01.25.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 1 hour ago
01.25.18
Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - August 15, 2
Congrats: Tiffany Haddish Signs First-Look Deal With HBO
 3 hours ago
01.25.18
USA, Washington DC, Presidential Seal on podium in front of The White House, close-up
Oh No She Didn’t: Trump HUD Official Lynne…
 4 hours ago
01.25.18
Black Twitter Drags Erykah Badu For Finding The…
 12 hours ago
01.25.18
She Ready! Tiffany Haddish Signs Deal With HBO…
 13 hours ago
01.25.18
Toni Braxton Hits Red Carpet With Rumored Husband
 14 hours ago
01.25.18
Jill Scott’s Estranged Husband Wants Prenup, Wants $500K…
 14 hours ago
01.25.18
Jesse Williams Accused Of Violating Custody Agreement
 16 hours ago
01.25.18
Will Smith’s Instagram Page Is The Best Place…
 18 hours ago
01.25.18
Saturday Night Live - Season 43
Tiffany Haddish Divided The Country After Announcing Oscar…
 1 day ago
01.24.18
Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast'
Toni Braxton Shows Up At Movie Screening With…
 1 day ago
01.24.18
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
Don’t Miss Tiffany Haddish On A New Season…
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Photos