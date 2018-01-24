2007 Hillside Graduate Is Oscar Nominated

A 2007 graduate of Hillside High School (Durham, NC) can add Oscar nominated to his resumé! Kevin Wilson Jr. learned on Tuesday that his film, “My Nephew Emmett” had been nominated for an Oscar in the Live-Action Short Film Category.
According to The Herald-Sun, the 20-minute short film about the infamous night in 1955 when Till was abducted and murdered just east of Money, Mississippi. It’s told from the perspective of Mose Wright, Till’s uncle who was forced at gunpoint to give Till to two white men who came looking for Till after Carolyn Bryant accused him of assault and whistling at her when he visited her family’s store that afternoon.
Joshua Wright plays Emmitt Till in the movie and is also from Durham, NC. A junior at Voyager Academy, Wright was chosen over 800 actors. Wilson told the Herald-Sun, “He was just perfect for the role because he possessed this kind of innate innocence about him, which you can’t teach. I cannot sing his praises enough.”
Wilson credits Hillside drama teacher, Wendell Tabb for leading him in the right direction. “Mr. Tabb used to make us write 12 short plays a year, and that’s where I learned how to write,” Wilson said. “He would also have us direct one of them in class, and that’s where I learned how to direct. Mr. Tabb has had a huge impact on my life and my artistry.”
We can’t wait to find if Kevin wins! Is it March 3rd yet? LOL
