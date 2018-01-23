The Wake Up: Jay Z Honored By GLAAD, Sterling Speaks Out For Black Journalists, Tony Rock Has Words For Mo’Nique

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

The Wake Up: Jay Z Honored By GLAAD, Sterling Speaks Out For Black Journalists, Tony Rock Has Words For Mo’Nique

The hip hop legend broke new ground with his song "Smile."

News One
1 reads
Leave a comment

Much Love

Jay Z has received tons of awards over the years, but he has never gotten an award from the LGBTQ community — until now.

The hip hop legend’s album 4:44 had tracks that dealt with infidelity, manhood and his mother’s sexuality. In the song “Smile,” he rapped, “Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian / Had to hide in the closet so she medicate / Society shame and the pain was too much to take / Cried tears of joy when you fell in love / Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her.” The song included an outro from Jay’s mother Gloria Carter, which is who the song is about.

Jay will receive the Special Recognition award at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards, which takes place in Los Angeles this April. Congrats to Jay, especially considering Nipsey Hussle, Waka Flocka and Ja Rule have been spitting out some vile anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. Jay proves hip hop isn’t a hyper-masculine, misogynist and homophobic monolith.

Shining Sterling

If you already loved Sterling K. Brown, your love for him will only grow after you hear his comments about Black journalists.

There has been needed conversation about more diversity in Hollywood, but the journalists who support diversity are often not given access to press rooms, press junkets, or red carpets. If they are allowed in the door, their time is minimal and they are usually the last ones to get time with a celebrity. This dilemma was brought to Sterling’s attention, see below:

Hopefully, Sterling is correct — that his acknowledgement is the beginning of a change. Moreover, let’s hope some of the power players in Black Hollywood will fight for underrepresented journalists of color.

Tony Rock Is Not Here For Mo’Nique

Chris Rock‘s brother Tony Rock is never one to hold back. And when he was asked about Mo’Nique calling for a boycott of Netflix (Mo mentioned that Chris Rock was paid $20 million for a Netflx special and she was offered $500,000), Mr. Rock said exactly what was on his mind. “First of all,” he started. “It’s never a good look, it’s poor etiquette, it’s poor comedy etiquette, it’s poor people’s etiquette to count anybody else’s money.” He also said he didn’t think the $500,000 was because of her race or gender. Watch below.

This is obviously personal for Tony because Mo’nique mentioned Chris. That said, Wanda Sykes, who was just in Amy Schumer‘s movie Snatched, said she had the same experience with Netflix. We should all be encouraged to speak out if there is an unfair wage gap.

SEE ALSO:

Oprah Winfrey And Sterling K. Brown Shut Down The Golden Globes With Monumental Speeches

Black Harvard Students To Host Own Graduation Ceremony

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading The Wake Up: Jay Z Honored By GLAAD, Sterling Speaks Out For Black Journalists, Tony Rock Has Words For Mo’Nique

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
Don’t Miss Tiffany Haddish On A New Season…
 27 mins ago
01.23.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 59 mins ago
01.23.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Nominees for Academy Awards Best Picture Announced
 3 hours ago
01.23.18
Bill Cosby in 2014
Bill Cosby returns to stage ahead of sexual…
 4 hours ago
01.23.18
‘LHHMIA:’ Amara La Negra Has The Fakest Friends…
 12 hours ago
01.23.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy Smith And Remy Ma Attempt…
 13 hours ago
01.23.18
Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Kim Zolciak
 14 hours ago
01.23.18
Amara La Negra Schools Charlamagne Tha God And…
 17 hours ago
01.23.18
Why Ava Duvernay Is Our Fairy God Mother…
 19 hours ago
01.23.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - January 8, 2014
Wanda Sykes Said Netflix Offered Her Less Than…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
Here Are The Only 3 Moments From Last…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
CBS Films' 'Last Vegas' Special Screening After Party
Morgan Freeman Does a Joe Clark at SAG…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
FYC Panel Event For 20th Century Fox And NBC's 'This Is Us' - Arrivals
Much Respect: Sterling K. Brown Makes History Wins…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Ruins An Amazing Charity Weekend…
 2 days ago
01.22.18
Photos