Nominees for Academy Awards Best Picture Announced

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled nominations for the 90th Oscars this morning.

Here are the Oscar nominees for best picture:

-"Call Me By Your Name"

-"Darkest Hour"

-"Dunkirk"

-"Get Out"

-"Lady Bird"

-"Phantom Thread"

-"The Post"

-"The Shape Of Water"

-"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" https://t.co/J8jODZqf9d — Up First (@UpFirst) January 23, 2018

For the complete list of nominees click here The Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 4. Jimmy Kimmel will host the show.

