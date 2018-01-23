Bill Cosby returns to stage ahead of sexual assault retrial

Comedian Bill Cosby performed his first stand-up gig since 2015, just a few months before his scheduled retrial for alleged sexual assault. Cosby told jokes about aging and going blind at the LaRose Jazz Club in Philadelphia, however, his performance was met with criticism on social media.

Bill Cosby, sitting on a stool in a hoodie at a Philly jazz club, telling stories and working the crowd. No mention yet of his looming trial on sexual assault charges. pic.twitter.com/D7qldKi79B — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) January 23, 2018

Mr. Cosby went on trial in 2017 for allegedly molesting a woman at his home in 2004, a verdict could not be reached and a retrial is due in April. Around 60 women have publicly accused the actor-comediane of being a sexual predator over five decades, the statute of limitation laws ran out on some cases, resulting in only one charge brought to trial last June.

