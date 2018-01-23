Entertainment News
Bill Cosby returns to stage ahead of sexual assault retrial

Jodi Berry
Bill Cosby in 2014

Source: Gerardo Mora / Getty

Comedian Bill Cosby performed his first stand-up gig since 2015, just a few months before his scheduled retrial for alleged sexual assault. Cosby told jokes about aging and going blind at the LaRose Jazz Club in Philadelphia, however, his performance was met with criticism on social media.

Mr. Cosby went on trial in 2017 for allegedly molesting a woman at his home in 2004, a verdict could not be reached and a retrial is due in April. Around 60 women have publicly accused the actor-comediane of being a sexual predator over five decades, the statute of limitation laws ran out on some cases, resulting in only one charge brought to trial last June.

Bill Coby , comedian , on stage

Photos