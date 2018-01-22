Top Of The Morning: ‘We Almost Had It!’

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/22/18- It was a sad morning for a lot of Jaguar fans and Patriot haters as the New England Patriots took the win to head to the Superbowl. Tom and Guy Torry are a little salty this morning about it. Sybil headed to Las Vegas for the National Women’s March and had a great time marching and listening to all the inspiring speeches.

