‘Bad Boys’ Spinoff Series Starring Gabrielle Union Scores NBC Pilot

Nicole Hyatt, Eurweb.com
There’s been movement this week on the untitled drama series based on Gabrielle Union’s “Bad Boys” character.

Variety reports that the project has been ordered to pilot at NBC. As previously reported, the network gave it a pilot production commitment back in October.

Union will star as Syd Burnett, her character from “Bad Boys 2.” In the show, she has left the DEA and now has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective. She’s partnered with Nancy McKenna, a working mom who can’t help but look at Syd’s freedom with some grass-is-greener envy. These two have totally different lifestyles and approaches, but they both are at the top of their fields.

Union will also executive produce in addition to starring.

It will be written and executive produced by Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, who previously worked together on NBC’s “The Blacklist.” Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the “Bad Boys” films, will executive produce along with Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone and Doug Belgrad. Sony Pictures Television Studios will produce in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, Primary Wave Entertainment, and 2.0 Entertainment.

Union and LeBron James are also set as executive producers on a project in development at ABC called “White Dave,” which is based on the life of series creator David E. Talbert.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Photos