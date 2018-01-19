The Plot Thickens: Omarosa May Have Secretly Taped White House Conversations

7 reads Leave a comment
Well, well, well.
If nothing else, Omarosa Manigault Newman knows how to keep the storyline going. In the latest episode of the the reality show, “The White House,” there are reports that the former staffer may have secretly recorded White House conversations.
According to a source who spoke with the NY Daily News, “The White House’s recent ban on staffers having their personal cellphones was tied to Manigault-Newman’s habit of recording her conversations.”
Famous Folks from Michigan
24 photos Launch gallery
Famous Folks from Michigan
1. Kenya Moore1 of 24
2. Brandon T. Jackson2 of 24
3. Loni Love3 of 24
4. Jalen Rose4 of 24
5. Reagan Gomez5 of 24
6. Terry Crews6 of 24
7. Braylon Edwards7 of 24
8. Magic Johnson8 of 24
9. Diana Ross9 of 24
10. Stevie Wonder10 of 24
11. CeCe and BeBe Winans11 of 24
12. Aretha Franklin12 of 24
13. Floyd Mayweather13 of 24
14. David Alan Grier14 of 24
15. Judge Mathis15 of 24
16. Byron Allen16 of 24
17. Marvin Sapp17 of 24
18. Smokey Robinson18 of 24
19. John Witherspoon19 of 24
20. Chris Webber20 of 24
21. Tim Meadows21 of 24
22. Berry Gordy22 of 24
23. Tony Dungy23 of 24
24. Cortney B. Vance24 of 24
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours