The Plot Thickens: Omarosa May Have Secretly Taped White House Conversations

Well, well, well.

If nothing else, Omarosa Manigault Newman knows how to keep the storyline going. In the latest episode of the the reality show, “The White House,” there are reports that the former staffer may have secretly recorded White House conversations.

According to a source who spoke with the NY Daily News, “The White House’s recent ban on staffers having their personal cellphones was tied to Manigault-Newman’s habit of recording her conversations.”

"Everyone knows Omarosa loves to record people and meetings using the voice notes app on her iPhone." https://t.co/t8KlcrqsvZ pic.twitter.com/lYnQzsuiFA — NY Daily News Video (@NYDNVideo) January 19, 2018

Famous Folks from Michigan 24 photos Launch gallery Famous Folks from Michigan 1. Kenya Moore 1 of 24 2. Brandon T. Jackson 2 of 24 3. Loni Love 3 of 24 4. Jalen Rose 4 of 24 5. Reagan Gomez 5 of 24 6. Terry Crews 6 of 24 7. Braylon Edwards 7 of 24 8. Magic Johnson 8 of 24 9. Diana Ross 9 of 24 10. Stevie Wonder 10 of 24 11. CeCe and BeBe Winans 11 of 24 12. Aretha Franklin 12 of 24 13. Floyd Mayweather 13 of 24 14. David Alan Grier 14 of 24 15. Judge Mathis 15 of 24 16. Byron Allen 16 of 24 17. Marvin Sapp 17 of 24 18. Smokey Robinson 18 of 24 19. John Witherspoon 19 of 24 20. Chris Webber 20 of 24 21. Tim Meadows 21 of 24 22. Berry Gordy 22 of 24 23. Tony Dungy 23 of 24 24. Cortney B. Vance 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Famous Folks from Michigan Famous Folks from Michigan

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark