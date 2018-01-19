National
The Plot Thickens: Omarosa May Have Secretly Taped White House Conversations

Karen Clark
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Deliver Press Briefing

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Well, well, well.

If nothing else, Omarosa Manigault Newman knows how to keep the storyline going. In the latest episode of the the reality show, “The White House,” there are reports that the former staffer may have secretly recorded White House conversations.

According to a source who spoke with the NY Daily News, “The White House’s recent ban on staffers having their personal cellphones was tied to Manigault-Newman’s habit of recording her conversations.”

 

 

Photos