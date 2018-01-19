Tracee Ellis Ross Fights to Close Pay Gap with ‘Black-ish’ Co-Star Anthony Anderson

Golden Globes actress Tracee Ellis Ross, is considering using her star power as leverage to bridge the pay gap between her and co-star Anthony Anderson, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Ross is currently under contract negotiations and may opt to appear in fewer episodes on the hit comedy show Black-ish, if she can’t come to terms with the suits. This will give her an opportunity to make appearances on other shows to increase her income. Ross won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy for her role in Black-ish in 2017. She was the first black woman to win the award since 1982.
Equal pay for equal laughs! Its time to get your paper Tracee!
