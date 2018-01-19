Tracee Ellis Ross Fights to Close Pay Gap with ‘Black-ish’ Co-Star Anthony Anderson

Golden Globes actress Tracee Ellis Ross, is considering using her star power as leverage to bridge the pay gap between her and co-star Anthony Anderson, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Ross is currently under contract negotiations and may opt to appear in fewer episodes on the hit comedy show Black-ish, if she can’t come to terms with the suits. This will give her an opportunity to make appearances on other shows to increase her income. Ross won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy for her role in Black-ish in 2017. She was the first black woman to win the award since 1982.

Equal pay for equal laughs! Its time to get your paper Tracee!

Tracee Ellis Ross is reportedly considering devoting less time to "Blackish" if pay discrepancy between her salary and Anthony Anderson's isn't changed: https://t.co/1eYuDfgp2r pic.twitter.com/7OPtLXMNKp — MadameNoire (@MadameNoire) January 18, 2018

