Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tracee Ellis Ross Fights to Close Pay Gap with ‘Black-ish’ Co-Star Anthony Anderson

Jodi Berry
2 reads
Leave a comment
FYC Event For ABC's 'Black-ish' - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Golden Globes actress Tracee Ellis Ross, is considering using her star power as leverage to bridge the pay gap between her and co-star Anthony Anderson, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Ross is currently under contract negotiations and may opt to appear in fewer episodes on the hit comedy show Black-ish, if she can’t come to terms with the suits. This will give her an opportunity to make appearances on other shows to increase her income. Ross won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy for her role in Black-ish in 2017. She was the first black woman to win the award since 1982.

Equal pay for equal laughs! Its time to get your paper Tracee!

More News:

How Black Hollywood Is Failing The Black Press

#MeToo: Anika Noni Rose Says She Was Sexually Assaulted On A Plane

Black-ish , gender pay gap , tracee ellis ross

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Tracee Ellis Ross Fights to Close Pay Gap with ‘Black-ish’ Co-Star Anthony Anderson

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Deliver Press Briefing
The Plot Thickens: Omarosa May Have Secretly Taped…
 49 mins ago
01.19.18
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Red Carpet
Mo’Nique Wants People To Boycott Netflix After They…
 2 hours ago
01.19.18
JIMMY KIMMEL
Out of The Mouths of Babes: Children Speak…
 2 hours ago
01.19.18
FYC Event For ABC's 'Black-ish' - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross Fights to Close Pay Gap…
 3 hours ago
01.19.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 5 hours ago
01.19.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Laurel’s Father Lowkey Kidnaps Her Baby
 13 hours ago
01.19.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Give Up Hope, Quinn Is Probably…
 15 hours ago
01.19.18
Tracee Ellis Ross Getting Paid ‘Significantly Less’ Than…
 16 hours ago
01.19.18
#MeToo: Anika Noni Rose Says She Was Sexually…
 18 hours ago
01.19.18
The Tea Hath Spilleth: Kandi Burruss Says Kim…
 20 hours ago
01.19.18
Black Hollywood Slays The NAACP Image Awards Red…
 22 hours ago
01.19.18
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-BLIGE
Diddy Says He Wants To Buy The Carolina…
 1 day ago
01.18.18
Oprah, Ava DuVernay & Storm Reid Are Cover…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 1 day ago
01.18.18
Photos