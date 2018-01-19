Bernie Sanders: President Trump’s First Year In Office

Your browser does not support iframes.

As of January 18, 2017 President Donald Trump finished a full year in the oval office. As we look back at the year we turn to senator Bernie Sanders for a review of the Presidents year.

In a round table discussion, Sybil Wilkes, Roland Martin and Jacque Reid ask talk with Sanders about how Trump has dealt with immigration, his plans for 2020, the middle class family, closing the race gap, and Black women in elections in 2018.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gentrification and the lack of employment has plagued the African-American community for years, in this new year the concern still follows. The question of investing and doing business in the African-American community was a question for the Senator.

In this last segment, we ask Sanders what we have to do moving forward into another year in the Trump administration. He lays out the need to fight for medical care for all and working against racism and sexism.

Your browser does not support iframes.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: