Diddy Says He Wants To Buy The Carolina Panthers For Black America

Karen Clark
Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

"It was never about me buying the Panthers, it was always about we. It was always about we need a team. I jumped out there to make sure that they understood that they have to consider some black ownership right now with 80%, 70% of the league being African American. It's just time."

 

 

Photos