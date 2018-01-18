Diddy Says He Wants To Buy The Carolina Panthers For Black America

5 reads Leave a comment
“It was never about me buying the Panthers, it was always about we. It was always about we need a team. I jumped out there to make sure that they understood that they have to consider some black ownership right now with 80%, 70% of the league being African American. It’s just time.”
This Is 50!!! Nicole Murphy Be Killin' 'Em On The Gram
30 photos Launch gallery
This Is 50!!! Nicole Murphy Be Killin' 'Em On The Gram
1. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'Gram1 of 30
2. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'Gram2 of 30
3. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'Gram3 of 30
4. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'Gram4 of 30
5. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'Gram5 of 30
6. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'Gram6 of 30
7. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'Gram7 of 30
8. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'Gram8 of 30
9. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'Gram9 of 30
10. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'Gram10 of 30
11. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'Gram11 of 30
12. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'Gram12 of 30
13. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'Gram13 of 30
14. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'Gram14 of 30
15. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'Gram15 of 30
16. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'GramSource:Instagram 16 of 30
17. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'GramSource:Instagram 17 of 30
18. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'GramSource:Instagram 18 of 30
19. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'GramSource:Instagram 19 of 30
20. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'GramSource:Instagram 20 of 30
21. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'GramSource:Instagram 21 of 30
22. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'GramSource:Instagram 22 of 30
23. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'GramSource:Instagram 23 of 30
24. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'GramSource:Instagram 24 of 30
25. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'GramSource:Instagram 25 of 30
26. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'GramSource:Instagram 26 of 30
27. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'GramSource:Instagram 27 of 30
28. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'GramSource:Instagram 28 of 30
29. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'GramSource:Instagram 29 of 30
30. Nicole Murphy Slaying On The 'GramSource:Instagram 30 of 30
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours