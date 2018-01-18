Local
In Case You Missed It, NCCU Got A Shoutout On GMA This Morning Because Of A Fun Snowball Fight

Karen Clark
Black mother and daughter having a snowball fight

Source: Ariel Skelley / Getty

We all know that our area was blanketed in snow yesterday, but the students at NCCU made the best of it with a snowball fight! The fun was broadcast this morning on GMA!

 

The activity also got attention on Yahoo’s website.

 

The holiday season is over. Classes are back in session and the grind is back in full swing. You may have fallen off your work-out routine or need to start one with the freshness of the new year. Get motivated with these 21 pieces of work out gear for plus-size women that will have you feeling suited up in all the right places on your journey to fitness.

 

