Happy Birthday To The Beautiful And Brilliant Michelle Obama!

She’s been often imitated (literally,) but never duplicated. No one can ever replace our favorite First Lady. Happy Birthday, Mrs. Obama!
10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama
1. 10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. Amazing SpeechesSource:Getty 2 of 10
3. Flawless FashionsSource:Getty 3 of 10
4. Health InitiativesSource:Getty 4 of 10
5. Her Cool FriendsSource:Getty 5 of 10
6. Black Girl MagicSource:Getty 6 of 10
7. Supporting BarackSource:Getty 7 of 10
8. Mom GoalsSource:Getty 8 of 10
9. Memorable TV AppearancesSource:Getty 9 of 10
10. IconicSource:Getty 10 of 10
