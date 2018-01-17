National
Home > National

Happy Birthday To The Beautiful And Brilliant Michelle Obama!

Karen Clark
2 reads
Leave a comment
Italian Prime Minister Visits The White House

Source: Leigh Vogel / Getty

She’s been often imitated (literally,) but never duplicated. No one can ever replace our favorite First Lady. Happy Birthday, Mrs. Obama!

 

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

Continue reading 10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black woman text messaging in the rain
Winter Weather Causes Closings And Delays In The…
 6 hours ago
01.17.18
Gurl Whet? Coco Says Her Curves Helped Pave…
 17 hours ago
01.17.18
25 items
Star Transformation: Aaliyah
 24 hours ago
01.16.18
HB Exclusive: Q+A With Agunda Okeyo, Founder Of…
 24 hours ago
01.17.18
KimYe Welcomes Baby Number Three Via Surrogate
 1 day ago
01.17.18
'Motown 45' Anniversary Celebration - Show
Memory Lane: Live Performance Of Black Men United’s…
 1 day ago
01.16.18
50 Cent & Gerard Butler Shake Hands To…
 1 day ago
01.17.18
Omarosa Allegedly Had Sexual Relationship With Trump, According…
 1 day ago
01.16.18
Omarosa Allegedly Had Sexual Relationship With Trump, According…
 1 day ago
01.17.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 day ago
01.17.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 day ago
01.16.18
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish Scores Big With Groupon
 1 day ago
01.16.18
Ladies First: 49th NAACP Image Awards
 1 day ago
01.16.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 1 day ago
01.16.18
Photos