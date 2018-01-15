You Have To See It To Believe It: Car Flies Through The Air, Crashes In 2nd Story Window

5 reads Leave a comment
Happy Founder’s Day Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
1. Monyetta ShawSource:Courtesy 1 of 13
2. Denise BoutteSource:Denise Instagram 2 of 13
3. Brandy and Sonja NorwoodSource:Brandy's Instagram 3 of 13
4. Phylicia Rashad4 of 13
5. Vanessa Bell Calloway5 of 13
6. Star Jones6 of 13
7. Loretta Devine7 of 13
8. Wanda Sykes8 of 13
9. Bernice King9 of 13
10. Toni Morrison10 of 13
11. Jazz artist Cassandra Wilson11 of 13
12. Sophia Nelson12 of 13
13. Singer Tiffany Monique13 of 13
