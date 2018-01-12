Terrence J: ‘You Know The Light Eye Crew Has To Stick Together’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Nothing like having old memories from back in the day with the people you have great history with! Actor Terrence J and Donnie Simpson go way back to BET.

“I was Donnie’s intern on Video Soul,” explained Terrence. “You know the light eye crew has to stick together,” laughed Terrence.

He’ll be hosting the red carpet event for the 49th NAACP Image Awards on Monday, January 15.

“It’s going to be a big night. It’s like a big family reunion in my mind,” expressed Terrence. “You see Issa Rae and Sterling K. Brown and other friends. It’s just a big family reunion.”

A night to celebrate Black excellence is one thing but being able to celebrate it on Martin Luther King Jr. day is very special.

“This Monday (January 15, 2018) at 8/7 central on TV One. It’s going to be a real tribute,” explained Terrence. “It’s going to be a big big evening with some of your favorite stars. It’s nice to come together and celebrate and recognize what we are doing.”

