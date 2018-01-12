Stop What You’re Doing And Watch The Trailer For Gabrielle Union’s New Movie Thriller

5 reads Leave a comment
And just like that, we’re all making plans to go to the movies on Mother’s Day weekend. This new movie shows Gabrielle Union like we’ve never seen her: Kicking butt, taking names and protecting her babies. Get ready for Breaking In.
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Marie Claire's 2018 Image Maker Awards
21 photos Launch gallery
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Marie Claire's 2018 Image Maker Awards
1. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty 1 of 21
2. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty 2 of 21
3. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty 3 of 21
4. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS WITH HER STYLIST, KARLA WELCHSource:Getty 4 of 21
5. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS WITH HER STYLIST, KARLA WELCHSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 6 of 21
7. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 7 of 21
8. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 8 of 21
9. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 9 of 21
10. ISSA RAESource:Getty 10 of 21
11. ISSA RAESource:Getty 11 of 21
12. US-ENTERTAINMENT-IMAGEMAKERS-AWARDSSource:Getty 12 of 21
13. US-ENTERTAINMENT-IMAGEMAKERS-AWARDSSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. SONEQUA MARTIN-GREENSource:Getty 14 of 21
15. SONEQUA MARTIN-GREENSource:Getty 15 of 21
16. SONEQUA MARTIN-GREENSource:Getty 16 of 21
17. SONEQUA MARTIN-GREENSource:Getty 17 of 21
18. STORM REIDSource:Getty 18 of 21
19. STORM REIDSource:Getty 19 of 21
20. STORM REIDSource:Getty 20 of 21
21. STORM REIDSource:Getty 21 of 21
