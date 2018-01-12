Stop What You’re Doing And Watch The Trailer For Gabrielle Union’s New Movie Thriller

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Marie Claire’s 2018 Image Maker Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Marie Claire's 2018 Image Maker Awards

On Thursday evening, Marie Claire hosted their 3rd Annual Image Maker Awards in Hollywood, California. The magazine honored Issa Rae, stylist to Tracee Ellis Ross, Karla Welch, and more. Editor-In-Chief, Anne Fulenwider, said, “What we all saw happening with Instagram were these great behind-the-scenes moments of getting ready for awards shows, on sets and on shoots. Makeup artists, hairstylists and stylists were becoming mini celebrities and gaining a following on their own. We wanted to cover that and throw a big old Hollywood bash.” Check out the stars who came to support all the people in the industry that make them glam.