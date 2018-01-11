Why Taraji P. Henson Decided To Tell The World She Was In Love

Actress Taraji P. Henson has always been mum about her romantic life throughout her career. But just as the star is prepped to take on the role of ‘Proud Mary’ in her upcoming action flick, the single mama is gushing about her new beau.

During her press tour for the movie, Taraji told Extra that she was so comfortable in her relationship with ex- NFL star Kelvin Hayden, that she felt ready to talk about their romance.

“It’s very serious. I did, I confirmed it. It’s fine. They asked me if I was happy and I said yes and they just ran with it,” Henson told AJ Calloway.

Earlier, Henson told Madame Noire that public interest around her relationship made her finally confirm the relationship.

“It was all over The Shaderoom anyway,” she said. “You know, I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy. I’m very very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that because I don’t blast my info like that but I’m very happy.”

You can watch the rest below:

RELATED LINKS

EXCLUSIVE: Get All The Details On Taraji P. Henson’s Hairstyles For Proud Mary

Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star In Emmett Till Biopic, John Singleton Directing

EXCLUSIVE: Taraji P. Henson’s New Flick ‘Proud Mary’ Is Full Of Action And Fashion

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: