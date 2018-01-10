Serena Williams And Baby Alexis Are Covering The New Issue Of Vogue Magazine

These pictures are beyond adorable. Serena Williams and her baby girl, Alexis, are on the February cover of Vogue. Interesting note: Alexis is the youngest person to ever appear on the cover of the prestigous magazine.
Check me out on my first Vogue cover. (Well my mommy too) my Daddy is in the article as well as my grandma and all my Aunties! Mom says to read the article. The link is in my bio. I can't wait for my next one maybe one day. My mom and dad always did tell me to dream big. But for now I am told I am the youngest Vogue cover ever at 3 months! Love you guys. @voguemagazine
In the article, Williams revealed that she delivered Alexis via emergency C-section. She later developed blood clots. Coughing from a pulmonary embolism caused her C-section scar to open up. She was ultimately put on sex weeks of bed rest.
Whew!
Serena Williams x Alexis Ohanian for @voguemagazine. ❤️ this shot! #aisleperfect . . . . . . . . . . . #bride #ido #engaged #newlywed #weddings #fiance #diamondring #imengaged #weddingblog #newlyweds #weddinginspiration #married #bridalinspiration #proposals #justsaidyes #iloveyou #proposal #shesaidyes #💍 #👰🏽 #bridetobe #justmarried #engagementshoot #serenawilliams #alexisohanian
Celebrities From Washington D.C.
Celebrities From Washington D.C.
1. Tommy DavidsonSource:Courtesy 1 of 21
2. GinuwineSource:PR 2 of 21
3. Clifton PowellSource:PR 3 of 21
4. Taraji P. HensonSource:PR 4 of 21
5. Michael Ealy5 of 21
6. Regina Hall6 of 21
7. Dave Chapelle7 of 21
8. Nona Gaye8 of 21
9. Laz Alonso9 of 21
10. Kevin Durant10 of 21
11. Mya11 of 21
12. Kellie Williams12 of 21
13. Kenny Lattimore13 of 21
14. Wale14 of 21
15. The late Marvin Gaye15 of 21
16. Jeffrey Wright16 of 21
17. Maury17 of 21
18. Samuel L. Jackson18 of 21
19. Tony Todd19 of 21
20. Gbenga Akinnagbe20 of 21
21. Dominique21 of 21
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark