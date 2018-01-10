Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Serena Williams And Baby Alexis Are Covering The New Issue Of Vogue Magazine

Karen Clark
14 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

These pictures are beyond adorable. Serena Williams and her baby girl, Alexis, are on the February cover of Vogue. Interesting note: Alexis is the youngest person to ever appear on the cover of the prestigous magazine.

 

 

In the article, Williams revealed that she delivered Alexis via emergency C-section. She later developed blood clots. Coughing from a pulmonary embolism caused her C-section scar to open up. She was ultimately put on sex weeks of bed rest.

Whew!

 

 

 

Celebrities From Washington D.C.

21 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities From Washington D.C.

Continue reading Celebrities From Washington D.C.

Celebrities From Washington D.C.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Alexis , Serena Williams , vogue

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
Serena Williams And Baby Alexis Are Covering The…
 2 hours ago
01.10.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 3 hours ago
01.10.18
CFP National Championship presented by AT&T - Alabama v Georgia
Late Show Parody: Trump’s Flubbed National Anthem Attempt
 4 hours ago
01.10.18
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 7 hours ago
01.10.18
Russell Simmons’ #NotMe Movement Appears To End Weeks…
 16 hours ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 17 hours ago
01.09.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 17 hours ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 18 hours ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 18 hours ago
01.09.18
Black Panther 2
This Newest Black Panther Trailer Is Here And…
 23 hours ago
01.09.18
11 items
11 Photos Of Omari Hardwick Looking Sexy In…
 23 hours ago
01.09.18
Christian Dior S/S17 Cruise Collection - Arrivals
The Weeknd Slams H&M over ‘coolest monkey’ hoodie,…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Miami Tip Hits On Gunplay’s Jealous…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
NeNe Leakes Drags Sheree Whitfield To The Jailhouse…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
Photos