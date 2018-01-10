Serena Williams And Baby Alexis Are Covering The New Issue Of Vogue Magazine

These pictures are beyond adorable. Serena Williams and her baby girl, Alexis, are on the February cover of Vogue. Interesting note: Alexis is the youngest person to ever appear on the cover of the prestigous magazine.

In the article, Williams revealed that she delivered Alexis via emergency C-section. She later developed blood clots. Coughing from a pulmonary embolism caused her C-section scar to open up. She was ultimately put on sex weeks of bed rest.

Whew!

