Late Show Parody: Trump’s Flubbed National Anthem Attempt

6 reads Leave a comment
The Late Night show with Stephen Colbert spoofs Trump’s failed attempt to sing the national anthem at the football championship game. Have a good laugh and check out Trump’s version.
“Red Square… my best buddy lives there,” sang Trump in the lip reading parody. “And I have, like, big braaaaaains!”
More News:
Russell Simmons’ #NotMe Movement Appears To End Weeks Before Two Women File Rape Charges With NYPD
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She Ran For President
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – Add Yours