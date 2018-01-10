Entertainment News
Late Show Parody: Trump’s Flubbed National Anthem Attempt

Jodi Berry
CFP National Championship presented by AT&T - Alabama v Georgia

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

The Late Night show with Stephen Colbert spoofs Trump’s failed attempt to sing the national anthem at the football championship game. Have a good laugh and check out Trump’s version.

“Red Square… my best buddy lives there,” sang Trump in the lip reading parody. “And I have, like, big braaaaaains!”

