Don’t Miss The NC Museum Of History’s 17th Annual African American Cultural Celebration On January 27th!

Leave a comment
Looking for something fun, educational and free to do with the kids? Take them to the North Carolina Museum of History’s 17th Annual African American Cultural celebration!

Named a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society, the 17th annual African American Cultural Celebration will feature more than 75 musicians, storytellers, dancers, chefs, historians, playwrights, authors, artists, reenactors, and more.

“Each year, the planning committee says, “We can’t top this year’s event!’ and each year, the event just gets bigger and better,” says Emily Grant, coordinator of the festival. “The celebration has grown over the years from a small afternoon event with a few hundred people, to a daylong event serving as the state-wide kickoff to Black History Month with thousands in attendance.”

 

 

