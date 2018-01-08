Don’t Miss The NC Museum Of History’s 17th Annual African American Cultural Celebration On January 27th!

Looking for something fun, educational and free to do with the kids? Take them to the North Carolina Museum of History’s 17th Annual African American Cultural celebration!

Named a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society, the 17th annual African American Cultural Celebration will feature more than 75 musicians, storytellers, dancers, chefs, historians, playwrights, authors, artists, reenactors, and more.

“Each year, the planning committee says, “We can’t top this year’s event!’ and each year, the event just gets bigger and better,” says Emily Grant, coordinator of the festival. “The celebration has grown over the years from a small afternoon event with a few hundred people, to a daylong event serving as the state-wide kickoff to Black History Month with thousands in attendance.”

#CouplesWeLove: Oprah & Stedman's Love Has Stood The Test Of Time 15 photos Launch gallery #CouplesWeLove: Oprah & Stedman's Love Has Stood The Test Of Time 1. Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. 47th Annual Golden Apple Awards Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. 'Selma' And The Legends Who Paved The Way Gala Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. 2010 Kennedy Center Honors Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. The 33rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. Premiere of Beloved '98 Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. The 19th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. 'Good Morning, Vietnam' Los Angeles Premiere Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. The 67th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. LEE DANIELS' THE BUTLER New York Premiere, Hosted By TWC, Samsung Galaxy And DeLeon Tequila Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. USA - Presidential Inauguration - Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham at Inauguration Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Oprah & Stedman’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time #CouplesWeLove: Oprah & Stedman's Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark