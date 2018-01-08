National
Home > National

Everybody Is Talking About Oprah For President In 2020, Probably Because Of What Stedman Said About It

Karen Clark
4 reads
Leave a comment
Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

After Oprah’s inspirational speech at last night’s Golden Globes (honestly, when is Oprah NOT inspirational?) the internet and even CNN are buzzing with the idea of Oprah running for President in 2020. Do you like this idea?

 

 

 

 

In case you missed her entire speech, you can watch it below.

 

 

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

And The Award Goes To: Best In Black Hair On The 75th Golden Globe Red Carpet

13 photos Launch gallery

And The Award Goes To: Best In Black Hair On The 75th Golden Globe Red Carpet

Continue reading And The Award Goes To: Best In Black Hair On The 75th Golden Globe Red Carpet

And The Award Goes To: Best In Black Hair On The 75th Golden Globe Red Carpet

The women of Hollywood made a huge statement on the red carpet at tonight's 75th Golden Globe Awards. While they wore all black to show their solidarity for the #TimesUp movement, their individuality still shined with their crowning glory. Here are some of the best moments in black hair.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

 

Oprah , Oprah Winfrey , president

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American family smiling to the camera, portrait
Don’t Miss The NC Museum Of History’s 17th…
 1 min ago
01.08.18
Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside
Everybody Is Talking About Oprah For President In…
 2 hours ago
01.08.18
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 5 hours ago
01.08.18
Ebony Fashion Fair Remote at the North Carolina Museum of Art
Ebony Fashion Fair Exhibit Uncovers Hidden Figures In…
 6 hours ago
01.08.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: The Group Drops The Drama To…
 13 hours ago
01.08.18
New Couple Alert! Evelyn Lozada Confirms She’s Dating…
 23 hours ago
01.08.18
Baby Alert! Kevin And Eniko Hart Share Adorable…
 24 hours ago
01.08.18
The Build Series Presents Ben Vereen Discussing His Upcoming Concert At 54 Below
Broadway Veteran Ben Vereen On Sexual Misconduct Allegations:…
 2 days ago
01.08.18
Kandi Burruss: Ex-Employee Makes Me Look Like The…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
NeNe Leakes Wants To Get Rid Of Two…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Did Kevin Hart Try To Reunite With Ex…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Trevante Rhodes Talks Family Feud, Becoming A Meme…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Prayers Up: The Lady Of Rage Hospitalized
 3 days ago
01.08.18
The Internet Rallies Behind Cardi B After New…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Photos