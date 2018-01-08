Everybody Is Talking About Oprah For President In 2020, Probably Because Of What Stedman Said About It

4 reads Leave a comment
After Oprah’s inspirational speech at last night’s Golden Globes (honestly, when is Oprah NOT inspirational?) the internet and even CNN are buzzing with the idea of Oprah running for President in 2020. Do you like this idea?
In case you missed her entire speech, you can watch it below.
And The Award Goes To: Best In Black Hair On The 75th Golden Globe Red Carpet
13 photos Launch gallery
And The Award Goes To: Best In Black Hair On The 75th Golden Globe Red Carpet
1. Issa BeautySource:Getty 1 of 13
2. Issa RaeSource:Getty 2 of 13
3. Catch the WaveSource:Getty 3 of 13
4. This is FABULOUS4 of 13
5. The OneSource:Getty 5 of 13
6. Darling DivaSource:Getty 6 of 13
7. Golden GirlSource:Getty 7 of 13
8. Ambassador of StyleSource:Getty 8 of 13
9. Couple GoalsSource:Getty 9 of 13
10. BOLD in BlackSource:Getty 10 of 13
11. Pretty Little CutSource:Getty 11 of 13
12. Thumbs UpSource:Getty 12 of 13
13. Ready For Her Close UpSource:Getty 13 of 13
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours