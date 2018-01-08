TJMS
Home > TJMS

Top Of The Morning: What Can’t Donnie Simpson Do!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

1/8/18- It seems like it’s warmed up in Dallas over the weekend, enough so that Donnie and his wife could come out and play. They visited the JFK museum where he helped a man propose to the woman he loves.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Top Of The Morning: What Can’t Donnie Simpson Do!

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American family smiling to the camera, portrait
Don’t Miss The NC Museum Of History’s 17th…
 1 min ago
01.08.18
Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside
Everybody Is Talking About Oprah For President In…
 2 hours ago
01.08.18
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 5 hours ago
01.08.18
Ebony Fashion Fair Remote at the North Carolina Museum of Art
Ebony Fashion Fair Exhibit Uncovers Hidden Figures In…
 6 hours ago
01.08.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: The Group Drops The Drama To…
 13 hours ago
01.08.18
New Couple Alert! Evelyn Lozada Confirms She’s Dating…
 23 hours ago
01.08.18
Baby Alert! Kevin And Eniko Hart Share Adorable…
 24 hours ago
01.08.18
The Build Series Presents Ben Vereen Discussing His Upcoming Concert At 54 Below
Broadway Veteran Ben Vereen On Sexual Misconduct Allegations:…
 2 days ago
01.08.18
Kandi Burruss: Ex-Employee Makes Me Look Like The…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
NeNe Leakes Wants To Get Rid Of Two…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Did Kevin Hart Try To Reunite With Ex…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Trevante Rhodes Talks Family Feud, Becoming A Meme…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Prayers Up: The Lady Of Rage Hospitalized
 3 days ago
01.08.18
The Internet Rallies Behind Cardi B After New…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Photos