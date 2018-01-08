Top Of The Morning: What Can’t Donnie Simpson Do!

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/8/18- It seems like it’s warmed up in Dallas over the weekend, enough so that Donnie and his wife could come out and play. They visited the JFK museum where he helped a man propose to the woman he loves.

