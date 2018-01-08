Earthquake Isn’t About The Free Comp Tickets To Family!

Your browser does not support iframes.

Comedian Earthquake doesn’t always understand his family, especially when he asked them to come out to his shows.

“Supporting me is not me giving you a comp ticket, okay,” expressed Earthquake. He laughed, “Buy a ticket!”

The more seasoned comedians have a bit of a problem with people who are known as social media comedians and stars, and Earthquake is right up there with them offering some savory advice.

“God Bless them but I tell em right now it’s not how many followers you got,” explained Earthquake. “It’s about how many comedians you follow.”

Every comedian has someone or something that inspires them to do what they do. For Earthquake, it’s other comedians.

“Oh man, I love it, I mean DL, Steve, Sed, the late Bernie Mac,” said Earthquake.

If you’re in the area be sure to catch Earthquake performing at Constitution Hall in Washington, DC on January 13.

(Photo Credit: Kareem Grimes)