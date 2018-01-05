The Bamma Of The Week Is Steve Bannon!

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/5/18- Huggy Lowdown has selected Steve Bannon as the “racist” Bamma Of The Week for his bigotry, book and work in the White House.

