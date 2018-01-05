Local
Raleigh Parks & Rec Offers Childcare Today Just In Case You Need To Work While School Is Out

Raleigh’s Parks & Rec department is offering childcare today because of the weather.

IF Wake County Schools are closed tomorrow (Jan. 5) and you are in need a program for your child(ren), The City of Raleigh Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources offers the Weather Bound program at the locations listed below. The program is $30 for the day and will open at 10:00am and close at 5:00pm

  • Abbotts Creek Community Center, 9950 Durant Road Raleigh 27614 (919) 996-2270
  • John Chavis Community Center, 505 MLK Jr. Boulevard Raleigh 27601 (919) 831-6989
  • Green Road Community Center, 4201 Green Road Raleigh 27604 (919) 872-4140
  • Jaycee Community Center, 2405 Wade Avenue Raleigh 27607 (919) 996-6833

The Weather Bound program includes sports, crafts, games, computer games, movies and outdoor play. Participants. should bring a lunch, two snacks, drinks and a change of clothes each day.

If you have any questions related to the operational status please call the School Based Programs office during normal operating hours at 919-996-6165. Thank you.

 

