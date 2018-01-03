television
Are You Ready For Grown-ish?

Do you remember when ‘A Different World’ premiered in 1987? Do you remember the excitement of seeing Denise go off to college? Well get ready for that feeling again with ‘Grown-ish’ which is the spin-off of ‘Black-ish’.

Zoe (Yara Shahidi), the oldest daughter of Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Dre (Anthony Anderson) Johnson goes off to college. These are her adventures in school. We’ll look at this show  as an updated version of ‘A Different World’. With any luck, Zoe will stay on the show and not get kicked off after the first season.

ABC has been promoting this show for a while but if you were looking for it to air on ABC it won’t. The show is airing on ABC’s sister station, Freeform (formerly ABC Family). The show premieres tonight at 8 pm.

Looks good but why is Charlie (Deon Cole) on the show?

 

Do plan to watch?

Photos