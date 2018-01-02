Anita Baker announces farewell concert tour

Last year fans were stunned to hear Anita Baker announce her retirement from the music industry. Fast forward to 2018, fans are now delighted to hear “The Songstress”, will hit the stage one more time for a farewell concert series to mark her retirement from music. There’s no word yet on the concert locations, dates, and ticket pricing. If you’ve never seen her in concert, this is a must on your 2018 bucket list.

sO Much 2 CELEBRATE with you #2018. 60th Bday in 25 days👑… Farewell 🎶Concert 🎹Series, beginning in March… We'll paint pictures together 2 last a Lifetime… "Let's Party!" #OneLastTime🎤abxo❤ damn… "Where does the time go?! pic.twitter.com/dMQpRgmTLY — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 1, 2018

