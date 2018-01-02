Entertainment News
Anita Baker announces farewell concert tour

Jodi Berry
Anita Baker Portrait Session

Source: Harry Langdon / Getty

Last year fans were stunned to hear Anita Baker announce her retirement from the music industry. Fast forward to 2018, fans are now delighted to hear “The Songstress”, will hit the stage one more time for a farewell concert series to mark her retirement from music. There’s no word yet on the concert locations, dates, and ticket pricing. If you’ve never seen her in concert, this is a must on your 2018 bucket list.

Continue reading Anita Baker announces farewell concert tour

