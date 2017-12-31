Lucky foods to celebrate the New Year

In 2018 we all want health, wealth, and loads of luck, and many of the world’s New Year’s traditions revolve around eating certain foods symbolizing hopes and wishes for the future.

Listed below are foods that symbolize wealth, prosperity, forward motion and long life.

1. Collard Greens, Black-Eyed Peas and Cornbread

Luck factor: Eating black-eyed peas, leafy greens and add a slice of cornbread you’ve got peas for pennies, greens for dollars, and cornbread for gold.

2. Fish

Luck factor: There’s alot of fish in the sea which symbolizes abundance in the new year. Fish are lucky in three ways: their scales resemble coins, they travel in schools, which represents prosperity, and they swim forward, symbolizing progress

3. Pomegranates

Luck factor: Seeds have always been associated with fertility. In Greece, they throw whole pomegranates to the floor to release a flood of seeds that symbolize life and abundance.

4. Grapes

Luck factor: In Spain and Mexico eating 12 grapes at midnight as the clock strikes. The idea is that one grape for every month will bring good luck for the next year.

5. Pork

Luck factor: Eating pork is said to be lucky at New Year’s. So naturally pork with its rich, delicious fattiness has come to symbolize wealth and prosperity.

