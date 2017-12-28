National
It’s Official! Barack Obama Is The Most Admired Man In America For 10th Year In A Row!

Karen Clark
US-SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-STATE DINNER

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

While many may find this to NOT be a surprise, we still  have to report the news….so here it is.

According to Gallup, Barack Obama is the most admired man in America for the 10th year in a row!!!

 

