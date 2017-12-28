It’s Official! Barack Obama Is The Most Admired Man In America For 10th Year In A Row!

While many may find this to NOT be a surprise, we still have to report the news….so here it is.

According to Gallup, Barack Obama is the most admired man in America for the 10th year in a row!!!

#Obama beats #Trump as the most admired man in America for the second time in a row #Gallup pic.twitter.com/qXeh7HHFKP — Carbonated.TV (@CarbonatedTV) December 28, 2017

