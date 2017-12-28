Take our Poll: Video game addiction will be classified as a mental health disorder

How many hours a day does your teens or young adult play video games? According to the World Health Organization, playing video games obsessively might lead to a diagnosis of a mental health disorder. In their proposed 11th version which is set to release in 2018, a new ‘gaming disorder’ is listed as a mental health condition under ‘Disorders due to substance use or addictive behaviors.

The description of the condition:

“sufficient severity to result in significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning”

Not everyone who likes to play video games has the gaming disorder, plenty of people play video games without being diagnosed. Although the 2018 International Classification of Diseases is still only in its ‘Beta Draft’, various health professionals are mixed on the proposed diagnosis.

