Breaking: Washington Post Taste Testers Hate Bojangles’ Biscuits…North Carolinians Are Unbothered By Northern Nonsense

The nerve!

Taste testers for The Washington Post decided to rank fast food biscuits. Sounds like a fun little idea, right? The testers compared the biscuits at Bojangles’, Burger King, KFC, Popeyes, Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s.

It was all going well until they got everything all wrong.

Bojangles’ was ranked #5 in the competition. Out of six competitiors. The comments about the Bojangles’ biscuits:

“Not very light and fluffy,” said the judges of Bojangles’ biscuits. “Very salty, not very flaky… Not a good biscuit! Kind of a burned taste, but it looks perfectly golden! So many carbs, so little flavor. It’s crying out for jam, jelly, anything to distract from the bland-yet-fluffy body. I can taste leavening in this; it tastes like baking soda.”

The testers decided that McDonald’s had the best biscuit. Ha. As if.

Burger King ranked last.

Senator Thom Tillis defended the honor of Bojangles’ (as he should.)

With all due respect to the @washingtonpost, their food tasters need to get their tastebuds checked out. @Bojangles1977 makes the best “fast food” biscuits, period. https://t.co/vUGHNprmyx — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) December 26, 2017

Naturally, other North Carolinians weighed in because OBVIOUSLY the Post got things wrong.

The Washington Post really threw shade on Bojangles biscuits… pic.twitter.com/qbE3sYOZ1x — 🤷🏾‍♀️ Ree Ree 💫 (@AwkwardlyReeRee) December 27, 2017

I don't think I've ever used the term in reference to a major newspaper before, but the WaPo story is #fakenews https://t.co/X4Rz3lApEj — Colin Campbell (@RaleighReporter) December 26, 2017

@washingtonpost What is wrong with you people? Bojangles is 🔥 and a cheddar Bo will change your life! #bojanglesgivesmelife @Bojangles1977 pic.twitter.com/V1EFAzvtht — Smandymandy (@smandymandy) December 28, 2017

The Washington Post rated McDonald’s biscuits #1 and Bojangles biscuits #5….somebody is lyinggggggg !!! Bojangles is the best for fast food biscuits — 🏌🏽🏌🏽🏌🏽 (@PRETTYINGA) December 27, 2017

Jay Z’s Many Facial Expressions 29 photos Launch gallery Jay Z’s Many Facial Expressions 1. I’m better than you at everything. Source:Splash News 1 of 29 2. Damn Bey, what’s underneath that dress? Source:Getty 2 of 29 3. Nah Jake, I don’t feel you on that. Source:Splash News 3 of 29 4. Can I help you? Source:Getty 4 of 29 5. Laughing my ass off. Source:Getty 5 of 29 6. You sound foolish. Source:Getty 6 of 29 7. I’m extremely happy. Source:Getty 7 of 29 8. If she say “n*gga” one more time… Source:Getty 8 of 29 9. Hit me on the celly, Puff. Source:Getty 9 of 29 10. I’m the man of the hour. Source:Splash News 10 of 29 11. Oh you feeling yourself? Source:Instagram 11 of 29 12. Yeah, this my shorty. Source:Instagram 12 of 29 13. F*ck off. Source:Splash News 13 of 29 14. Feeling strange. Source:Splash News 14 of 29 15. Follow my lead. Source:Getty 15 of 29 16. Art is life. Source:Instagram 16 of 29 17. Good game. Source:Splash News 17 of 29 18. Bored outta my mind. Source:Splash News 18 of 29 19. True happiness. Source:Getty 19 of 29 20. The f*ck?! Source:Splash News 20 of 29 21. Pure bliss. Source:Instagram 21 of 29 22. You’re not serious. Source:Splash News 22 of 29 23. Nasty work! Source:Splash News 23 of 29 24. Is you really serious? Source:Splash News 24 of 29 25. Not what I expected. Source:Splash News 25 of 29 26. Anger. Source:Splash News 26 of 29 27. Extreme anger. Source:Splash News 27 of 29 28. What you looking at? Source:Splash News 28 of 29 29. Time to get this brand new shmoney. Source:Splash News 29 of 29 Skip ad Continue reading Breaking: Washington Post Taste Testers Hate Bojangles’ Biscuits…North Carolinians Are Unbothered By Northern Nonsense Jay Z’s Many Facial Expressions

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark