Breaking: Washington Post Taste Testers Hate Bojangles’ Biscuits…North Carolinians Are Unbothered By Northern Nonsense

The nerve!
Taste testers for The Washington Post decided to rank fast food biscuits. Sounds like a fun little idea, right? The testers compared the biscuits at Bojangles’, Burger King, KFC, Popeyes, Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s.
It was all going well until they got everything all wrong.
Bojangles’ was ranked #5 in the competition. Out of six competitiors. The comments about the Bojangles’ biscuits:
“Not very light and fluffy,” said the judges of Bojangles’ biscuits. “Very salty, not very flaky… Not a good biscuit! Kind of a burned taste, but it looks perfectly golden! So many carbs, so little flavor. It’s crying out for jam, jelly, anything to distract from the bland-yet-fluffy body. I can taste leavening in this; it tastes like baking soda.”
The testers decided that McDonald’s had the best biscuit. Ha. As if.
Burger King ranked last.
Senator Thom Tillis defended the honor of Bojangles’ (as he should.)
Naturally, other North Carolinians weighed in because OBVIOUSLY the Post got things wrong.
