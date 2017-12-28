TJMS
What Cha Think Damon? Grown Kids Living At Home

Tom Joyner Morning Show
12/28/17- Do you still have grown kids living at home? Damon thinks the reason for grown kids living at home is because parents are too nice! If they come back, you can’t have any privacy. And that’s no fun, now is it?

