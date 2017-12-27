Kennedy Center Honors Pays Tribute To LL Cool J With Black Thought & MC Lyte, But The Crowd Seemed….Puzzled

35 reads Leave a comment
The Kennedy Center Honors aired last night and the tribute to LL Cool J was exactly what we needed. Busta Rhymes, MC Lyte, Black Thought, DMC, Queen Latifah, ?uestLove…it was perfect. Enjoy the performances, but also take a moment to appreciate the bewilderment of the crowd. We imagine that some of the questions attendees may have had include:
-What is happening right now?
-Why are we putting our L’s in the air again?
-Why is Anthony Anderson standing up and dancing in the middle of the audience?
