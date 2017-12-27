Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kennedy Center Honors Pays Tribute To LL Cool J With Black Thought & MC Lyte, But The Crowd Seemed….Puzzled

Karen Clark
35 reads
Leave a comment
Kennedy Center Honors

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Kennedy Center Honors aired last night and the tribute to LL Cool J was exactly what we needed. Busta Rhymes, MC Lyte, Black Thought, DMC, Queen Latifah, ?uestLove…it was perfect. Enjoy the performances, but also take a moment to appreciate the bewilderment of the crowd. We imagine that some of the questions attendees may have had include:

-What is happening right now?

-Why are we putting our L’s in the air again?

-Why is Anthony Anderson standing up and dancing in the middle of the audience?

 

 

 

A Year In Review: The Best Black Couples Of 2017

10 photos Launch gallery

A Year In Review: The Best Black Couples Of 2017

Continue reading Kennedy Center Honors Pays Tribute To LL Cool J With Black Thought & MC Lyte, But The Crowd Seemed….Puzzled

A Year In Review: The Best Black Couples Of 2017

We look back on couples who made Black love look so good this year.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Kennedy Center Honors , LL Cool J

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kennedy Center Honors
Kennedy Center Honors Pays Tribute To LL Cool…
 4 hours ago
12.27.17
26th Annual EMA Awards - Arrivals
Jada Basically Tortures Will Smith At Christmas And…
 6 hours ago
12.27.17
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
T.I. Does It Again! Surprises Single Mothers In…
 6 hours ago
12.27.17
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
New Pics Of Janet Jackson And Serena Williams’…
 7 hours ago
12.27.17
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Everything Diddy Does Is Over The Top…Even Giving…
 7 hours ago
12.27.17
Kandi Burruss Brings Christmas To 6 Families
 24 hours ago
12.27.17
All The Feels: Son Pays Mother And Sister’s…
 1 day ago
12.27.17
#CouplesWeLove: Travis Kelce & Kayla Nicole Are A…
 1 day ago
12.26.17
Eva Marcille Is Engaged To Atlanta Politician Michael…
 1 day ago
12.26.17
How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas
 1 day ago
12.26.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Mariahlynn Activates Angry Bird Mode On…
 2 days ago
12.26.17
Mel B Cuts Her Ex-Husband’s Name From Her…
 3 days ago
12.24.17
Tis The Season! Idris Elba Dresses Up As…
 3 days ago
12.24.17
Oh No! Author And Blogger Demetria Lucas Reveals…
 4 days ago
12.24.17
Photos