Kennedy Center Honors Pays Tribute To LL Cool J With Black Thought & MC Lyte, But The Crowd Seemed….Puzzled

The Kennedy Center Honors aired last night and the tribute to LL Cool J was exactly what we needed. Busta Rhymes, MC Lyte, Black Thought, DMC, Queen Latifah, ?uestLove…it was perfect. Enjoy the performances, but also take a moment to appreciate the bewilderment of the crowd. We imagine that some of the questions attendees may have had include:

-What is happening right now?

-Why are we putting our L’s in the air again?

-Why is Anthony Anderson standing up and dancing in the middle of the audience?

This is both the greatest and most awkward #KennedyCenterHonors ever. #LLCoolJ — Jamal Thalji (@jthalji) December 27, 2017

The hip hop tribute for LL Cool J at the Kennedy Center Honors reminds me of when Marty McFly played Johnny B. Goode at Enchantment Under the Sea. #KCHonors — Andrew Suggs (@lifesuggs) December 27, 2017

White people during LL Cool J’s tribute be like #KCHonors pic.twitter.com/WXAv4OrErq — Ashley K (@districtofash) December 27, 2017

Watching old people try to bop along to the LL Cool J medley at the Kennedy Center Honors is more amusing than it should be. — Stephen Drabek (@SteveDrabek) December 27, 2017

