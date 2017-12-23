Local
Don't Miss The Town Of Cary's 23rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration

Karen Clark
kwanzaa

Source: Purestock / Getty

Peace, Love & Respect for Everybody at 23rd Annual Cary Kwanzaa Celebration

  • The 23rd annual Cary Kwanzaa Celebration, a communal, cultural celebration honoring African-American people and their heritage, is Friday, December 29 at 11 a.m. at the Cary Arts Center.
  • The celebration will feature a vendor market, children’s village with arts and crafts, the children’s dance group Kuumba Dance Company, vocalist Lois Deloatch and the African American Dance Ensemble.
  • This year’s event will include a special tribute to the late Dr. Charles “Chuck” Davis, founder of the Chuck Davis Dance Co. and the African American Dance Ensemble.

Learn the history of Kwanzaa and celebrate through song, dance and other performances at the 23rd annual Cary Kwanzaa Celebration, a free event organized in partnership with the Ujima Group, on December 29 at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. A communal, cultural celebration honoring African-American people and their heritage, the theme for this year’s event is “Peace, Love and Respect for Everybody.” This year’s event will include a special tribute to the late Dr. Charles “Chuck” Davis, founder of the Chuck Davis Dance Company and the African American Dance Ensemble.

The celebration begins at 11 a.m. and will include a vendor market and children’s village with hands-on arts and crafts activities. The children’s dance group Kuumba Dance Company will perform at noon and vocalist Lois Deloatch will perform at 3 p.m. The Kwanzaa ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. and feature a performance by the African American Dance Ensemble.

Kwanzaa is a celebration for all people, focusing on family, friends and the fruits of the earth. During Kwanzaa, people are invited to ponder the Nguzo Saba, seven powerful principles derived from African heritage, as a means of taking stock, celebrating achievements and entering the future refreshed and renewed.

For more on this year’s Kwanzaa celebration, visit http://www.townofcary.org or call (919) 469-4069. And for more fun in Cary, follow the Town on Twitter @TOC_Fun and check out the Town’s meetings and events calendar.

 

