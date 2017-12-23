Don’t Call It A Comeback: Mariah Carey Gets Second Chance At New Year’s Eve Performance After Last Year’s Mess

Remember Mariah Carey’s disaster of a performance last year during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest?” The diva said she was unable to sing because of a technical difficulty that kept her from being able to hear the music over the roar of the Times Square crowd.

And now, for the grand finale, 2016 is taking out Mariah Carey live on stage pic.twitter.com/kfBJxXjepB — The Ostrich (@ALostrich) January 1, 2017

Well, she’s getting a do-over. The singer will take the stage during the show once again at 11:45 p.m. this year.

According to Page Six:

This time, she’s expected to have a grand production more in line with her Las Vegas residency with a full band and dancers. Production company Dick Clark Productions made the ask of Carey, who is now being managed by Roc Nation, and she agreed without hesitation, says a source.

Good luck, MiMi!

