Don’t Call It A Comeback: Mariah Carey Gets Second Chance At New Year’s Eve Performance After Last Year’s Mess

Karen Clark
5 reads
New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Remember Mariah Carey’s disaster of a performance last year during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest?” The diva said she was unable to sing because of a technical difficulty that kept her from being able to hear the music over the roar of the Times Square crowd.

 

Well, she’s getting a do-over. The singer will take the stage during the show once again at 11:45 p.m. this year.

According to Page Six:

This time, she’s expected to have a grand production more in line with her Las Vegas residency with a full band and dancers. Production company Dick Clark Productions made the ask of Carey, who is now being managed by Roc Nation, and she agreed without hesitation, says a source.

Good luck, MiMi!

 

#CouplesWeLove: Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Got That ‘Lets Stay Together’ Glow

#CouplesWeLove: Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Got That ‘Lets Stay Together’ Glow

#CouplesWeLove: Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Got That ‘Lets Stay Together’ Glow

This is what love looks like when you're deep in the game.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

