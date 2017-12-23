Don’t Call It A Comeback: Mariah Carey Gets Second Chance At New Year’s Eve Performance After Last Year’s Mess

Remember Mariah Carey’s disaster of a performance last year during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest?” The diva said she was unable to sing because of a technical difficulty that kept her from being able to hear the music over the roar of the Times Square crowd.
Well, she’s getting a do-over. The singer will take the stage during the show once again at 11:45 p.m. this year.
According to Page Six:
This time, she’s expected to have a grand production more in line with her Las Vegas residency with a full band and dancers. Production company Dick Clark Productions made the ask of Carey, who is now being managed by Roc Nation, and she agreed without hesitation, says a source.
Good luck, MiMi!
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark