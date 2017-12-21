Local
Durham Is Gearing Up To Host A Kwanzaa Celebration!

On Saturday, December 30, Durham Parks and Recreation will host its annual Kwanzaa celebration. The family-friendly event is free and will be held from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Holton Career and Resource Center (Holton) on 401 N. Driver Street.

Kwanzaa is a celebration that is observed on December 26-January 1 and is based on seven values that serve as building blocks for peace and progress within neighborhoods.

Each day of Kwanzaa represents one of the following seven principles: Umoja (Unity); Kujichagulia (Self-Determination); Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility); Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics); Nia (Purpose); Kuumba (Creativity); and Imani (Faith).

The celebration at Holton will be held on the fifth day of Kwanzaa and participants will observe Nia (Purpose) to build and develop the community and to restore people to their traditional greatness.

Zayd Shakur will serve as emcee and oversee the candle lighting ceremony to signify unity in Durham. The Magic of African Rhythms will also lead the “Elder’s Procession” and perform during the Kwanzaa ceremony.

For more information, visit www.DPRPlayMore.org or call 919-354-2750.

 

Photos