Issa Rae’s Newest Comedy Series Will Be About A Black Bisexual Man

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Issa Rae’s Newest Comedy Series Will Be About A Black Bisexual Man

HBO just greenlit the series.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

Issa Rae is continuing to break barriers. The actress and writer will bring two new shows to HBO — Him or Her and Sweet Life. Sweet Life will be about teenagers in an area of Los Angeles known as the Black Beverly Hills. Him or Her, according to Deadline.com, will be  a “single camera half-hour chronicles the dating life of a bisexual Black man and the distinctly different worlds and relationships he finds himself in.” A series on a major network with a Black bisexual man as the lead has never been done before.

We all know Issa is not afraid to shy away from controversial topics so this show will certainly be one to see. Thankfully, Issa is adding some insider perspective, along with herself, the show will be executive produced by Emmy-winner Travon Free, who identifies as bisexual. Twitter is already rejoicing, see below:

Congrats to Travon and Issa for making television history!

SOURCE: Deadline

SEE ALSO:

Reporter Who Mocked Diddy’s Interest In Buying The Panthers Apologizes

Mamba’s Moment: Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony Was Made Of NBA Legend

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Issa Rae’s Newest Comedy Series Will Be About A Black Bisexual Man

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 10 hours ago
12.19.17
Nicki Minaj Denies Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 10 hours ago
12.19.17
Sean P. Diddy Combs
News Anchor Apologies For Saying Diddy Looks Like…
 10 hours ago
12.19.17
Young woman doing yoga at park
Meet The Black Woman Who Went From Waitress…
 11 hours ago
12.19.17
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him…
 12 hours ago
12.19.17
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Do You Think Diddy Will Be Allowed To…
 1 day ago
12.18.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Sheree Doubles Down On Her Love…
 2 days ago
12.18.17
Say What?! George Zimmerman Threatens To Kill JAY-Z…
 2 days ago
12.18.17
Burying The Hatchet! K. Michelle And Loni Love…
 3 days ago
12.18.17
Nelly Vows To Sue The Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
12.18.17
Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Welcome A Healthy…
 4 days ago
12.16.17
Russell Simmons Launches #NotMe Campaign Amid Rape Accusations
 4 days ago
12.16.17
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
Will Smith Has Joined Instagram And Takes A…
 4 days ago
12.16.17
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
Kevin Hart Releases Family Christmas Photo On Heels…
 4 days ago
12.15.17
Photos