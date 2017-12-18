Do You Think Diddy Will Be Allowed To Buy The Carolina Panthers?

In case you missed the memo, the Carolina Panthers are for sale…and Diddy is ready to buy! Jerry Richardson announced he would sell the team after allegations of workplace misconduct surfaced.

Then he took to Twitter to share his desire to buy the Panthers even more. And look at who chimed in!

There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history. — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen! https://t.co/sDR4ciciY8 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 18, 2017

