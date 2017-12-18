Do You Think Diddy Will Be Allowed To Buy The Carolina Panthers?

94 reads Leave a comment
In case you missed the memo, the Carolina Panthers are for sale…and Diddy is ready to buy! Jerry Richardson announced he would sell the team after allegations of workplace misconduct surfaced.
Then he took to Twitter to share his desire to buy the Panthers even more. And look at who chimed in!
Last-Minute Gift Guide
10 photos Launch gallery
Last-Minute Gift Guide
1. FOR DAD1 of 10
2. FOR THE STUDENT2 of 10
3. FOR YOUR SISTER3 of 10
4. FOR GRANDMOM/GRANDDAD4 of 10
5. FOR YOUR MOM5 of 10
6. FOR YOUR BROTHER/NEPHEW6 of 10
7. FOR WIFE OR HUBBY7 of 10
8. FOR THE HOMIE8 of 10
9. FOR THE KIDS9 of 10
10. FOR THE BOSS10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours