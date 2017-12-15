Bruce Bruce And Lavell Crawford – A Stripping Duo?

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Bruce Bruce is known for bringing the laughs on stage but he may be moving to another stage, one that includes a pole, if Lavell Crawford agrees.

The comedian joked with the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the possible collaboration but if that doesn’t work out, he is still working clubs across the nation including an upcoming show with Crawford.

Hear all about his upcoming projects, his thoughts on Christmas and his appearance on Syfy’s Superstition below.

Your browser does not support iframes.

You can also check him out at the Platinum Comedy Festival with MIke Epps, Sommore and Earthquake.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!