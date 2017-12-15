TJMS
Bruce Bruce And Lavell Crawford – A Stripping Duo?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Bruce Bruce is known for bringing the laughs on stage but he may be moving to another stage, one that includes a pole, if Lavell Crawford agrees.

The comedian joked with the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the possible collaboration but if that doesn’t work out, he is still working clubs across the nation including an upcoming show with Crawford.

Hear all about his upcoming projects, his thoughts on Christmas and his appearance on Syfy’s Superstition below.

You can also check him out at the Platinum Comedy Festival with MIke Epps, Sommore and Earthquake.

PBS Suspends Tavis Smiley After Being Accused Of…
 2 days ago
12.14.17
